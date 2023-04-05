Former U.S. President Donald Trump is now a criminal defendant. He surrendered Tuesday at a courthouse in Manhattan and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias followed the developments on this historic day.
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Charges
