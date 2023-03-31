In California, huge rainstorms scientists call ‘atmospheric rivers’ combined with a massive snowpack in the mountains are expected to bring more flooding to the once drought-stricken state. Scientists warn climate change is behind the extreme weather. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more.
Record Snowpack, Atmospheric River Storms Ease California’s Drought for Now
