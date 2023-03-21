Biden Expresses Support for ‘Brave Women’ of Iran as White House Marks Nowruz

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday the United States stands with the “brave women and all the citizens of Iran” who are inspiring the world with their conviction and courage as they fight for their “human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Speaking at a White House event celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, Biden said the United States and its partners will “continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for their attacks against their people.”

Biden also highlighted the people who have been unjustly detained in Iran, and elsewhere in the world, saying it is a top priority for his administration to bring those people home.

In a statement earlier Monday, Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden “send our best wishes to everyone celebrating Nowruz across the United States and around the world— from the Middle East, to Central and South Asia, to the Caucasus, to Europe.”

“This year, Nowruz comes at a difficult time for many families, when hope is needed more than ever — including for the women of Iran who are fighting for their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” President Biden said.

