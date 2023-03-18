Sunday marks 20 years since US President George W. Bush ordered the invasion of Iraq. American forces remain in the country today, not as a foe — as was the case in 2003 — but now as a key partner. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb takes a look at the war’s toll on both countries.
20 Years Since Start of US War in Iraq
