The Biden administration said it is not seeking armed conflict with Russia as it releases footage of a Russian jet spraying fuel on a U.S. surveillance drone and — seconds later, the drone with a broken propeller — in international airspace over the Black Sea off the coast of Ukraine.
Pentagon Releases Footage of Russian Attack on US Drone
