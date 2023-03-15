U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued an executive order directing federal agencies to step up enforcement of a bipartisan gun control law he signed nine months ago that expands background checks for gun buyers and strengthens rules allowing the temporary removal of firearms from a potentially dangerous person. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Biden Strengthens Background Checks on Guns
