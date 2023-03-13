Moldova is firing back at what its officials believe are Russian attempts to destabilize the tiny former Soviet republic, which borders Ukraine and has long had leanings toward the West. Moldovan leaders have unleashed a campaign against Russian propaganda that has reopened the debate on the use of the Russian language and on freedom of expression. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.
Moldova Fights Russian Propaganda
Moldova is firing back at what its officials believe are Russian attempts to destabilize the tiny former Soviet republic, which borders Ukraine and has long had leanings toward the West. Moldovan leaders have unleashed a campaign against Russian propaganda that has reopened the debate on the use of the Russian language and on freedom of expression. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.