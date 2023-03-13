Full List of Winners at the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television. The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners: 

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” 

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany 

Best Animated Feature Film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” 

Best Documentary Feature Film: “Navalny” 

Best Original Screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert 

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Women Talking,” screenplay by Sarah Polley 

Best Original Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann 

Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose 

Cinematography: “All Quiet On The Western Front,” James Friend 

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water” 

Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick” 

Film Editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Production Design: “All Quiet On The Western Front” 

Costume Design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter 

Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Whale” 

Documentary Short Film: “The Elephant Whisperers” 

Short Film, Live Action: “An Irish Goodbye” 

Short Film, Animated: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” 

