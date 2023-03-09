Rights groups are warning that independent Turkish media face fines and arrests over critical reporting of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s handling of February’s deadly earthquakes. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Erdogan Pushes Back Against Critical Quake Response Reporting as Elections Loom
