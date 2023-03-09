Is the fight for democracy at a turning point? Freedom House documents a global decline for the 17th consecutive year. One of the biggest concerns: media freedom. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains. VOA footage by Saqib Ul Islam.
War, Coups, Rollbacks of Civil Liberties Test Democracies, Media Worldwide
