At least for now, the United States is declining to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. But as VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, there are some lawmakers in Congress who plan to push the White House to change its position. Video editor: Marcus Harton.
Biden Administration Won’t Send F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine, for Now
