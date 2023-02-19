Blinken: China May Consider Providing Lethal Assistance to Russia

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern Sunday that China may be contemplating sending lethal assistance to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. He made the comments before landing in Turkey, where he toured the damage caused by the recent earthquakes. U.S.-China tensions have spiked after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports. Ezel Sahinkaya of VOA’s Turkish Service contributed.

