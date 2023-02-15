U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he expects Ukraine to conduct an offensive against Russia in the spring, and that the 54 members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are focused on providing Kyiv with the ammunition, fuel and spare parts they will need. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
US: Ukraine Preparing a Spring Offensive Against Russia
