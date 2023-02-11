Freed Nicaraguan Political Prisoners Granted Humanitarian Parole in US

The Nicaraguan government has freed more than 200 political prisoners and expelled them from the country. Many of those released were incarcerated for years for opposing the country’s leadership. All of them have been granted humanitarian protections in the Unites States. VOA’s Verónica Villafañe reports.

Camera: Divalizeth Cash, Salome Ramirez, Iacopo Luzi and Donaldo Hernandez Video editor: Veronica Villafañe

