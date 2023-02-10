Migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking legal entry into the U.S. must now request processing appointments through a Customs and Border Protection mobile application called CBP One. But amid overwhelming demand, some complain the app doesn’t work. Victor Hugo Castillo reports from McAllen, Texas.
Glitchy App Frustrates Migrants Seeking Appointments for Possible US Entry
