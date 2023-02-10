US President Joe Biden celebrated his economic record this week during the annual State of the Union address. While US unemployment statistics are on the upswing, economists say there are clear economic challenges. Keith Kocinski reports.
Camera: Keith Kocinski and Rendy Wicaksana
…
Biden Exudes Optimism for US Economy; Rest of World Expected to Face Longer Recession
US President Joe Biden celebrated his economic record this week during the annual State of the Union address. While US unemployment statistics are on the upswing, economists say there are clear economic challenges. Keith Kocinski reports.