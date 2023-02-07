In response to deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the United States has mobilized search and rescue teams to support relief efforts. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias spoke with humanitarian workers about the challenges and how people can help.
Turkey, Syria Quakes Spark Dire Humanitarian Concerns
