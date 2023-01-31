During his visits to Egypt and Israel Sunday and Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed America’s commitment to peace in the Middle East. His remarks came amid a rise of violence in the region and growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details.
…
Blinken: US-Israel Ties Strong, but Two-State Solution with Palestinians Needed
During his visits to Egypt and Israel Sunday and Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed America’s commitment to peace in the Middle East. His remarks came amid a rise of violence in the region and growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details.