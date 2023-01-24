The death count has risen to 11 in Saturday’s shooting near the small city of Monterey Park near Los Angeles. Nine others were injured in the attack at a dance club that was popular with older Chinese Americans as Chinese New Year celebrations got underway. The suspected gunman, who was also Asian, died of a self-inflicted gunshot. Mike O’Sullivan spoke with residents about the tragedy that has shaken the quiet community.
Community Struggles with Aftermath of Mass Shooting
