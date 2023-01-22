A new poll indicates 64% of Americans view U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents as “inappropriate.” The results of the ABC/Ipsos poll were released as even more documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s residence in Delaware. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details. Video editor – Marcus Harton.
Poll: Majority of Americans Believe Biden, Trump Mishandled Classified Documents
