Russia’s war against Ukraine is increasingly targeting the civilian population and the country’s electricity infrastructure, in a bid analysts say seeks to break the will of the people. But huge power ships from Turkey could help to thwart Russia’s goal, as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkish Power Ships to Help Ukraine Through Blackouts
