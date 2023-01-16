Los Angeles based conductor Charles Dickerson is convinced that every metropolitan area with a big African American population should have a classical youth orchestra to help take local kids off the streets. He created the largest majority Black youth orchestra in the U.S. Genia Dulot reports.
Inner City Youth Orchestra Takes Black Kids Off the Streets
