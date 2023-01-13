Budapest Police Officer Killed, Two Others Injured in Knife Attack

Police in Hungary said Friday one police officer was killed and two others injured when they were stabbed while responding to a disturbance at a Budapest apartment complex.

A Budapest police department statement said the officers responded to a call late Thursday at the building in the city’s Ujbuda district and discovered a man trying to break down a door into an apartment.

Police said the suspect attacked the officers with a knife as they tried to detain him and ran into the street where a fourth officer fired at him, striking him in the leg.

The wounded officers and the suspect were all transported to a hospital. One of the officers, a 29-year-old police sergeant major, died from his injuries.

Budapest chief prosecutor Pal Furcht told a news briefing Friday the attack is not being investigated as a terrorist incident.

Speaking on state radio Friday, Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban said the government would provide assistance to the family of the slain officer.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

…