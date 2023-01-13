After a long battle to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, Republicans are looking ahead to their priorities in the 118th Congress. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson previews looming debates over border security, the debt ceiling and investigations into the Biden administration.
Republicans Tackle Ambitious Agenda in 118th Congress
