Air traffic control operations are returning to normal across the United States after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed by a malfunction in the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration system that left pilots, airlines and airports without crucial safety information for hours. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
US Flights Resume After Computer Outage Grounds Planes
