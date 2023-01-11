US Flights Delayed After FAA Computer Outage

A Federal Aviation Administration computer outage caused widespread flights delays in the United States early Wednesday.

The FAA said the problem involved its Notice to Air Missions System, and about an hour after the issue was first reported the agency said some functions were beginning to come back online.

“I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted. “FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates.”

The problem was first reported around 6 a.m (Eastern Standard Time)., and by 7 a.m. there were 1,200 delayed flights, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most were concentrated on the U.S. East Coast.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

