Six Wounded in Paris Knife Attack

Authorities in France say an attacker armed with a knife wounded six people Wednesday morning at a busy train station in Paris.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters police shot the attacker, who was “between life and death” after being taken to a hospital.
The attack happened at the Gare du Nord station, one of the busiest in Europe.
The motive for the attack was unclear, and authorities say they have opened a criminal investigation.
Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.
…