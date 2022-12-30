Social Media Personality Detained in Romania on Trafficking, Rape Charges

Romanian authorities have arrested divisive social media personality Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.



Prosecutors in Bucharest asked a court Friday to extend by 30 days Tate’s detention.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer, was detained along with his brother and two other men.

Tate did not comment but his attorney confirmed he had been detained.

Tate has been barred from some media platforms because of his misogynistic comments and hate speech.

Reuters reports that prosecutors say they found six sexually exploited women when they detained the four men.

Tate recently was involved in an online exchange with 19-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg, after he said he owned 33 cars.



…