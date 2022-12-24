Like many U.S. cities, Denver, Colorado, is struggling to accommodate a sudden influx of migrants – more than 1,500 arriving by bus since December 9, according to Denver’s mayor. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports the newcomers are straining city social services already stretched thin during the holiday season. Camera: Scott Stearns, Video editor: Scott Stearns, Luis Da Costa
…
US City Struggles Amid Surge of Migrant Arrivals
Like many U.S. cities, Denver, Colorado, is struggling to accommodate a sudden influx of migrants – more than 1,500 arriving by bus since December 9, according to Denver’s mayor. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports the newcomers are straining city social services already stretched thin during the holiday season. Camera: Scott Stearns, Video editor: Scott Stearns, Luis Da Costa