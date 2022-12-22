President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed U.S. lawmakers and met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday in a dramatic visit to the United States to rally his top international partner to sustain its military and economic assistance in Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Your Money is Not Charity, Zelenskyy Tells Americans
