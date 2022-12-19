U.S. lawmakers this week face a tight deadline to pass a massive bill funding the federal government through next September. The size and scope of the U.S. military budget and a new round of aid for the conflict in Ukraine are among the high-profile items being negotiated. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent, Katherine Gypson, has more.
Lawmakers Race to Complete Government Spending Deal Before Holidays
