Moldova Suspends TV Licenses on Misinformation Charges

The broadcast licenses of six Moldovan television stations have been suspended.

Moldova’s Commission for Exceptional Situations said the suspensions were issued because the TV stations were spreading misinformation and were attempting to manipulate public opinion.

The commission, founded after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, announced the suspensions of First in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6 and Orhei TV late Friday.

The Associated Press reports that four of the six stations “regularly re-transmit programs from Russian TV channels that on Friday were banned by the European Council as part of a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia.”

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

…