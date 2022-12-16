In 2012, actress Chulpan Khamatova was campaigning for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now based in Latvia, she speaks out against Putin and his war on Ukraine. Anna Rice narrates this story from VOA’s Russian Service.
Russian Actress Speaks Out Against Putin in Washington Poetry Performance
