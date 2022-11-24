In recent years, the trend of “Friendsgiving” has been taking off in the U.S. In this version of Thanksgiving, people who can’t spend the day surrounded by their biological families instead spend the holiday with friends. Genia Dulot reports.
Coming Together for ‘Friendsgiving’
