When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, the businessman and entertainment figure was seen as a disruptor. Facing defeat in his bid for re-election in 2020, he stressed election denialism. Now, as he eyes 2024, he’s touting his first-term record and policy plans. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Trump Touts Policy, Experience in 2024 Presidential Bid
