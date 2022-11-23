Turkey’s president says his nation’s military will begin a land operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria ‘at the most convenient time.’ Kurdish separatists have been fighting a decades-long insurgency. There have been global calls for restraint, as Henry Ridgwell reports.
Turkey Pledges Syria Land Offensive to Fight Kurdish Militants
