Native American Tribe Helps Sacred Condors Recover After a Century’s Absence
California condors are North America’s largest bird. But they came close to extinction before conservationists and Indigenous communities joined to save them. Matt Dibble reports from California on how the Yurok Tribe is helping condors recover.