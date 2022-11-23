 Multiple Dead in Virginia Walmart Shooting

Police in the U.S. state of Virginia are investigating a shooting at a Walmart store late Tuesday that left multiple people dead and wounded. 

A police spokesman told reporters he did not know the number of dead, but at that moment it was “less than 10.” 

The spokesman also said police believe there was a lone shooter responsible for the attack and that the shooter was dead. 

The attack comes just days after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five dead and 18 wounded. 

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters. 

