The suspect in a shooting at a gay club in Colorado that killed five and injured 18 on Saturday is being held on preliminary murder and hate crime charges, according to media reports citing court records. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has our story.
Colorado Club Shooting Suspect Held on Preliminary Murder, Hate Crimes Charges
