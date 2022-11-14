All extraditions to China from Europe could be blocked after a ruling by European judges. As Henry Ridgwell reports, human rights campaigners describe it as a landmark judgment with global ramifications. Videographer: Henry Ridgwell
…
‘Landmark’ Court Ruling Blocks European Extradition to China
All extraditions to China from Europe could be blocked after a ruling by European judges. As Henry Ridgwell reports, human rights campaigners describe it as a landmark judgment with global ramifications. Videographer: Henry Ridgwell