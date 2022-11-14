England, France Join Forces to Stem Tide of Migrants Across English Channel

Britain and France have joined forces to curb the tide of migrants crossing the English Channel into England.

Under the new agreement, Britain is set to pay France $75 million to strengthen security that would prevent migrants and asylum seekers from navigating small vessels from France across the dangerous waterway.

The deal provides for a 40% increase in patrols and the increased use of drones and other technology to prevent crossing.

The agreement also stipulates that the two countries will share information about smugglers and other concerns obtained from the intercepted migrants.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed the pact Monday in Paris.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.

