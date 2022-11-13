US President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders at the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, summit host and the region’s longest-ruling leader. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh.
…
Biden Meets Hun Sen, Asia’s Longest-Ruling Strongman
US President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders at the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, summit host and the region’s longest-ruling leader. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh.