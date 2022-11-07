Politics in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States are traditionally progressive. But in this midterm election, conservative Republicans are challenging liberal Democrats for a seat in the U.S. Senate and for what could be the first Republican governor in 40 years in the state of Oregon. From Oregon, Deborah Bloom has our story
Liberal Pacific Northwest Challenged by Republican Calls for Change
