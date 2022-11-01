After fleeing Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, two women found find themselves in an unlikely shelter – Nu Boyana Film Studios in Sofia, Bulgaria. Tatiana Vorozhko has the story. VOA footage by Svitlana Koval. Video editing – Kostiantyn Golubchyk.
Ukrainian Refugees Find Work, Shelter in Bulgarian Film Studio
