Pivotal 2022 midterm elections in the United States are just over a week away. The November 8 elections will determine if Democrats maintain their majorities or if Republicans seize power in the House of Representatives and Senate. Several domestic issues — including the future of reproductive rights — are on the minds of many voters as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
…
United States Heads Toward Pivotal Midterm Elections
Pivotal 2022 midterm elections in the United States are just over a week away. The November 8 elections will determine if Democrats maintain their majorities or if Republicans seize power in the House of Representatives and Senate. Several domestic issues — including the future of reproductive rights — are on the minds of many voters as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.