As the November 8 elections near in the U.S., both major parties are pushing opposing stances on abortion. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said if his Democratic Party wins a legislative majority, he will codify the right to abortion access into law. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Abortion Looms as Issue in Late US Midterms Campaign Push
