Arlington National Cemetery Is Nearly Full. What’s the Permanent Fix?
As it runs out of space, Arlington National Cemetery, where U.S. military service members and veterans are laid to rest, is once again undergoing a costly expansion. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias visited the site amid a national trend toward more sustainable burial practices.