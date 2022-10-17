Russian Warplane Crashes in Port City of Yeysk

A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential area in the Russian port city of Yeysk, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the plane was on a training mission Monday when one of its engines caught fire. The plane’s crew safely ejected before the crash.

Local officials said the plane crash ignited a massive fire engulfing several floors of a multistory residential building in Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov. It is not known if there are casualties on the ground.

Yeysk, with a population of 90,000, is in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine and is home to a large Russian air base.

The Defense Ministry said the plane was a Su-34 bomber, a supersonic twin-engine plane which Russia has been using during its war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the crash and has ordered government officials to provide all necessary help.

Reuters news agency reports that Russia’s state Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case and sent investigators to the scene of the crash.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.

…