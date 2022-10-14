Across the US, there’s a shortage of police officers that is often blamed on a tight labor market and negative perceptions of the job after a spate of incidents in which officers killed unarmed Black people. Even so, many signing up for law enforcement jobs in and around Washington say they hope to build a better and kinder force, as VOA’s Laurel Bowman discovered.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum
…
Police Departments Dig Deeper to Attract Recruits
Across the US, there’s a shortage of police officers that is often blamed on a tight labor market and negative perceptions of the job after a spate of incidents in which officers killed unarmed Black people. Even so, many signing up for law enforcement jobs in and around Washington say they hope to build a better and kinder force, as VOA’s Laurel Bowman discovered.