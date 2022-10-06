President Joe Biden headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, putting himself in the path of one of his most fervent critics, Governor Ron DeSantis. Biden pledged to increase support for the Sunshine State, while the governor praised the state’s cooperation with the federal government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington, with reporting from Jorge Agobian, who traveled with the president.
Biden Extends Federal Assistance to Hurricane-Wracked Florida
